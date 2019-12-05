UPDATE:
Husbands Road in McCracken County is back open Thursday after it was briefly blocked by a semitrailer that became stuck while trying to turn at an intersection.
The semitrailer became stuck at the intersection with Eich Lane. As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the roadway is cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Husbands Road in McCracken County is blocked by a semitrailer that became stuck at the Eich Lane intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the driver tried to turn at the intersection, but the semitrailer wasn't able to make the turn. The vehicle is now stuck in the intersection.
The semi is tuck between Lane Road and the John Puryear Drive intersection on Paducah’s south side.
KYTC says as of around 4 p.m., it is expected to take about an hour to clear the vehicle from the roadway.