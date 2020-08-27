GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, company is expanding to a second location, with plans to create 175 full-time jobs.
HVAC Distributing LLC, which already has a 113,000-square-foot facility at 60 Remington Way in Hickory, is buying a speculative building for a second location in the Hickory Industrial Park.
Gov. Andy Beshear praised the expansion during a news briefing Thursday, saying "in places that we have not seen enough jobs recently, 175 new jobs over the coming year can be transformational."
"We welcome this new HVAC Distributing location ... as the latest in a key industry in Kentucky," Beshear said. "Currently, Kentucky has more than 540 distribution and logistics facilities in the state. An industry that employs nearly 75,000 Kentuckians has become more important than ever during this pandemic."
The governor's office says HVAC Distributing is making a $7 million investment to buy and outfit a 100,000-square-foot speculative building on CenTech Drive in Hickory, to manage the company's growing inventory, improve shipping speed and reduce its operating costs.
HVAC Distributing currently has about 100 employees, Beshear's office says. It's the sister company is Ingram’s Water and Air in Hickory, for which it provides logistics support. The company distributes heating, ventilation and air conditioning products throughout the country for brands including MRCOOL and GeoCool, among others, the governor's office says.
"We are truly thankful for this opportunity that allows us to adapt quickly to growing market demand across our industry,” Jason Ingram, a managing member of HVAC Distributing, said in a statement included in an announcement of the expansion released by the governor's office.
That announcement says the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority granted preliminary approval of a 15-year incentive agreement with HVAC Distributing under the Kentucky Business Investment program. The agreement can provide up to $1.75 million in tax incentives based on the HVAC Distributing's $7 million investment. The company also has annual targets to create and maintain 175 full-time jobs for Kentucky residents across 15 years and to paying an average hourly wage of $20, including benefits across those jobs.
For more information about HVAC Distributing, visit hvac-distributing.com.