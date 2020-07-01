POPLAR BLUFF, MO — Hydro Adventures will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus epidemic.
The park says opening back up for the remainder of the season is not financially viable.
“We are deeply disappointed to have to make this difficult decision,” said Edgar Novoa, Hydro Adventures General Manager. “We love being a place for families to gather and make memories.”
The park says the decision came after careful consideration by park management and after review of local and state public health guidelines.
Hydro Adventures say they will be issuing refunds for all passes and tickets previously purchased for the 2020 season.