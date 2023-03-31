GRAVES COUNTY, KY — On nights like Friday with stormy weather, you want to be best prepared and aware. You may already use our Local 6 weather app to keep you informed. Graves County also offers another free alert service.
Hyper-Reach is an emergency alert system that is completely free. It is specific to where you are in the county.
Graves County Emergency Management Director Tracy Warner said when Hyper-Reach first launched, they had 1,500 users, now that number has doubled.
Being prepared is the main goal of the Graves County Emergency Management.
Warner says it’s an improvement from their previous system.
"One thing we realized after the tornado was that we had language barriers, so we switched to the Hyper-Reach program," she said.
Hyper-Reach is bilingual, and you can receive alerts via text, call or email. Warner can send those alerts straight from her phone.
"If I need to send anything out, anything else, so we do have some storm shelters opening up throughout the day, and I can actually send that out if I needed to," she said.
She understands keeping people informed is key because of what her county experienced the night of Dec. 10, 2021. The community was struck by an EF-4 tornado.
"I, myself, my anxiety is high right now," said Warner.
They also plan to keep you updated on their Facebook page. Warner encourages you to have as many outlets to receive alerts as you can.
"You know, take it upon yourself to be ready and whether you want to go to a shelter or at your house that's your decision, and just like I said just be ready and hope for the best."
Local 6 also talked with Calloway County Emergency Management director on Friday. They also offer Hyper-Reach. The director said it's great if you have the National Weather Service alerts on your phone, but by using Hyper-Reach you will have a more specific alert coming to you.
To sign up for Graves County, you can go to their website here and enroll.