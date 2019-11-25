UPDATE: All lanes of I-24 are open at the 22 mile marker in Marshall County as of 2:20 p.m. Monday.
The roadway was blocked by a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site has been cleared, and all westbound and eastbound lanes are open to traffic.
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one westbound lane of I-24 near mile marker 22 is now open.
Both eastbound lanes will open shortly.
UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one lane of eastbound I-24 is moving.
Eastbound I-24 drivers are encouraged to self-detour via U.S. 68 Northbound and U.S. 62 Eastbound between Exit 16 and Exit 27 to avoid the traffic backup.
Both westbound lanes of I-24 are blocked.
The interstate is not expected to be cleared until around 2:00 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- A crash is blocking westbound Interstate 24 in Marshall County.
The crash is near the 22 mile marker. This is between the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
Both westbound lanes are blocked. Eastbound I-24 traffic is down to one lane due to emergency response.
Westbound traffic should self-detour at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange and follow U.S. 62 eastbound to return to I-24 via U.S. 68 southbound at Paducah-Reidland Exit 16.
Traffic is expected to be cleared by 12:30 p.m.