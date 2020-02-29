PADUCAH (2/29/2020) — The McCracken County Sheriff's office revealed the person involved in the rollover is 44-year-old, Julie Ann Boyd, of Metropolis Illinois.
Boyd was driving eastbound on I-24 when a Semi-Truck traveling in front of her slammed on its breaks, causing the collision.
She collided with the guard rail multiple times before overturning over the guard rail and coming to rest against a tree.
Boyd was transported to Western Baptist Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
————————————————————————————————————————
4:40 P.M. Interstate 24 Eastbound lane at the I mile marker is restricted to one lane due to a single vehicle rollover collision.
Expect delays for an extended period of time to allow emergency personnel time to clear the collision.
West bound traffic is not affected.