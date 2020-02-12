MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all eastbound lanes of I-24 near the Ohio River Bridge between Metropolis and Paducah are now open.
Earlier in the day a car and a semi crashed between the 2 and 3 mile markers.
Crews are working to remove all food products from the semi. Once that is done, work will begin to pull the semi out of the embankment that it crashed into.
This will likely require eastbound I-24 to be closed again. We are expecting an update from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet an hour before the closure is to begin.
During the closure, those in cars can self-detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge to avoid a backup.
Semis and other large vehicles cannot use the Brookport Bridge as it has a 15-ton load limit, an 8 ft. vehicle width restriction and a 9.5 ft. height restriction.
Semis were seen crossing the Brookport Bridge earlier in the day.
We will be updating this story as new information comes in.