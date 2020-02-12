Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM...MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM... SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA...SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE ON THE OHIO RIVER FROM NEWBURGH DAM INDIANA ALL THE WAY DOWN TO CAIRO ILLINOIS. MINOR FLOODING IS IS OCCURRING AT MOST LOCATIONS WITH MODERATE FLOODING FORECAST AT MANY POINTS FROM SHAWNEETOWN DOWN TO CAIRO. THE ONLY RIVER POINT THAT IS EXPECTED TO TOUCH MAJOR STAGE CRITERIA IS OLMSTED DAM. ADJUSTMENTS TO THESE FORECASTS ARE POSSIBLE BASED ON HOW MUCH RAIN FALLS OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?SMITHLAND && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 12:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 46.0 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING THE 19TH OF FEBRUARY THEN BEGIN A SLOW FALL. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE REGION FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON BEFORE TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING. THE HEAVIEST RAINS ARE EXPECTED OVER WEST KENTUCKY, WHERE ANOTHER INCH OR MORE OF RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE BEFORE IT COMES TO AN END. * THE GROUND IS SATURATED, SO ALMOST ALL OF THE RAIN WILL QUICKLY RUN OFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS. WATER WILL CONTINUE TO COLLECT IN LOW LYING AREAS AND WILL LIKELY SPREAD INTO AREAS THAT ARE NOT NORMALLY PRONE TO FLOODING. LOW WATER CROSSINGS SHOULD BE AVOIDED DURING THIS TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&