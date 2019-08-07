PADUCAH — The ramps at the Interstate 24 Paducah exit 4 interchange with Hinkleville Road will be back open to traffic Thursday afternoon or evening, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The ramps were set to reopen Thursday morning, but the cabinet has decided to push that back until the afternoon or evening, according to a KYTC news release sent Wednesday.
The ramps have been closed since July 8 as part of the project to change the interchange configuration to a double crossover diamond.
The cabinet says Tuesday's rains created about a half-day delay for the contractor on the project, which is why the ramps will open later in the day.
Once the ramps reopen, drivers should be prepared for traffic flow changes in the interchange, the cabinet says. Drivers can also expect to see active, ongoing construction in the work zone over the coming weeks.
The target date for completion of the interchange project is still set for Nov. 20.