CALVERT CITY, KY — A one-vehicle crash with multiple injuries is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 at exit 51 where the ramp transitions into the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the exit 25 interchange, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
KYTC says the crash has had no impact on the main line of I-24 traffic at the exit 25 interchange.
The crash site is along I-69, and KYTC says it is well back from the merge point of the roadway.
Northbound I-69 traffic is being detoured along the flyover ramp into Calvert City. Drivers are to take U.S. 62 east to connect to I-24 at Calvert City exit 27, the transportation cabinet says.