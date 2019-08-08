Watch again

PADUCAH — Crews are working Thursday night to reopen the exit 4 ramps at the Interstate 24 interchange with U.S. 60 in Paducah.

The eastbound Hinkleville Road/U.S. 60 entry ramp to I-24 had been opened as of our 6 p.m. air time, but all other ramps were still closed. All ramps are expected to by open to near-normal traffic by midnight, with the ramps to get onto I-24 opening first, followed by the ramps to get onto U.S. 60.

The exit has been closed since July 8 while contractor crews working for the state changed the interchange to a double crossover diamond configuration.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the new configuration will make that busy interchange easier and safer to drive through.

"There's a lot of traffic coming through there. A lot of folks are using that interchange to get to restaurants. If they're traveling across country, they're stopping to eat, fill up with gas. So, there's a lot of traffic through that section — particularly right through that interchange," Todd says.

Todd asks drivers to be patient and drive safely as they go through the interchange. He says traffic should be flowing in near-normal conditions by midnight.

The cabinet says nearly 29,000 vehicles travel through the interchange every day.