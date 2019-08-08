Updated Information

As of about 7 p.m. Thursday, both east and westbound ramps to get onto I-24 from U.S. 60/Hinkleville Road are open to traffic, the transportation cabinet tells Local 6. 

The ramps to get onto Hinkleville Road from I-24 are still closed at this time. 

exit 4 Paducah 8/8/2019

The image taken by Sky 6 shows the Paducah exit 4 interchange on Aug. 8, 2019 before the ramps reopened. 

PADUCAH — Crews are working Thursday night to reopen the exit 4 ramps at the Interstate 24 interchange with U.S. 60 in Paducah. 

The eastbound Hinkleville Road/U.S. 60 entry ramp to I-24 had been opened as of our 6 p.m. air time, but all other ramps were still closed. All ramps are expected to by open to near-normal traffic by midnight, with the ramps to get onto I-24 opening first, followed by the ramps to get onto U.S. 60. 

The exit has been closed since July 8 while contractor crews working for the state changed the interchange to a double crossover diamond configuration. 

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says the new configuration will make that busy interchange easier and safer to drive through. 

"There's a lot of traffic coming through there. A lot of folks are using that interchange to get to restaurants. If they're traveling across country, they're stopping to eat, fill up with gas. So, there's a lot of traffic through that section — particularly right through that interchange," Todd says. 

Todd asks drivers to be patient and drive safely as they go through the interchange. He says traffic should be flowing in near-normal conditions by midnight. 

The cabinet says nearly 29,000 vehicles travel through the interchange every day. 

Tags