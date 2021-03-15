MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate-24 in Marshall County is back open after of a crash involving two semi trucks.
Marshall County 911 is reporting the crash happened at the 24.6 mile marker between Calvert City and Reidland.
One of the semi trucks is a Fed-Ex truck, and the other is hauling a load of ham.
Due to fuel spilled in the median, an environmental crew may have to restrict traffic to one lane at this site in the coming days for cleanup.
Wreckers were on-site Monday morning and had the damaged trucks out of the road in a little over an hour.
The roadway may have to be closed at some point to remove the trucks since oil and fuel have spilled from the damaged trucks.
This story has been updated. The original story was published at 6:33 a.m.