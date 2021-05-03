MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The westbound side of the Interstate 24 bridge connecting McCracken County, Kentucky, and Metropolis, Illinois, is blocked by a crash involving two semitrailers.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the semitrailers have each lost part of the loads they were transporting in the collision.
Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route. The Paducah Police Department says drivers are urged to avoid the area of I-24 at Hinkleville Road through the early evening because of the crash.
The sheriff's office is diverting traffic off of the interstate at exit 4, which is the Hinkleville Road exit in the Kentucky Oaks Mall area.
The police department says the bridge closure is expected to last two to three hours.