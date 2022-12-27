Updated 3

11 a.m. The KYTC says the crash that caused blockages on I-24 in Livingston County has been cleared and all lanes are open. 

They are still advising drivers to avoid the area, explaining the traffic back-up will likely take an hour to dissipate. If you do drive in this area, use caution. 

Updated 2

9 a.m. The KYTC reports the eastbound lanes on I-24 near the Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange have reopened. Westbound lanes are still blocked for an estimated 2 hours. 

Updated 1

8:30 a.m. The KYTC says eastbound traffic is now blocked on I-24 to allow a semi to be removed from the median.

 

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation  Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane.

According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40.

The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes begins around the 29 mile marker, near the Tennessee River Bridge. 

According to the KYTC, crews expect the duration of clean-up to last approximately 3 hours. 

The cabinet says westbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 40 to follow U.S. 62 westbound and return to I-24 at the Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange. 