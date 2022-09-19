UPDATE (8:10 a.m.) — Eastbound traffic on I-24 has returned to normal flow near the 46-mile marker in Lyon County, where a semi crashed into the median early this morning.
UPDATE (6:35 a.m.) — KYTC says the eastbound traffic on I-24 will continue to be restricted to one lane until around 10:30 a.m.
This is at the site of a semi crash in the median near the 46-mile marker in Lyon County.
Currently, all eastbound traffic is moved to the right hand land so emergency response crews can access the median. The eastbound lanes will likely have to be closed while crews remove the truck from the median.
LYON COUNTY, KY — A semi crash in the median of I-24 is restricting eastbound traffic to one lane near the 46-mile marker in Lyon County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says all eastbound traffic is moved to the right-hand lane at the crash site so emergency response crews can access the median.
The truck is hauling flooring that will have to be off-loaded by hand before the truck can be removed and the eastbound lanes will likely be closed during this time. The roadway is expected to be restricted until around 7:30 a.m.
KYTC says the crash site is immediately east of the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 46 Interchange.
There is no impact on westbound traffic at this crash site, at this time.