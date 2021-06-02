PADUCAH — The Interstate 24 Downtown Business Loop/U.S. 60-Business along South 3rd Street in Paducah is back open Wednesday evening between downtown Paducah and the Southside after a demolition crew removed part of a building that burned Monday night.
The roadway remained closed for much of Wednesday at the site of Monday evening's fire at Precision Machine Shop along the 1300 Block of South 3rd Street.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a demolition crew removed a brick portion of the damaged building that posed a threat to passing traffic, and debris from the demolition process have been removed from the roadway.
The cabinet says barricades have been taken down, the site has been cleared and all lanes of the roadway are open to traffic.