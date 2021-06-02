PADUCAH — The I-24 Downtown Business Loop/U.S. 60-Business along South Third Street in Paducah is expected to remain blocked between Downtown Paducah and the Southside through about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KYTC says the roadway remains closed at the site of Monday evening's fire at Precision Machine Shop along the 1300 Block of South Third Street.
A demolition crew is moving equipment to the site with plans to remove a portion of the damaged building.
Passenger vehicles may detour via side streets, but trucks should detour via an appropriate state route.
Truck access is being maintained to the TransMontainge Fuel Terminal loading dock.
