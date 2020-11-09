PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Paducah- McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency has blocked a section of the I-24 downtown business loop/ South 4th Street in Paducah for an emergency sewer line repair.
KYTC says both of the eastbound lanes are blocked at Clark Street. This is the one-way section outbound from the downtown area to Paducah's Southside.
KYTC says JSA planned to use a lane restriction to place a liner in a large sewer pipe at this site. However, when they started working Monday morning, they said the roadway would have to be closed to allow an excavation. JSA says the large sewer line, installed in 1897, will need some repairs before it can be lined.
JSA is expecting the roadway to be blocked for about eight hours, and drivers can self-detour on side streets.
Local 6 will update you when the roadway is reopened.