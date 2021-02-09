UPDATE (2/9/21 at 5:45 a.m.): Recovery crews have completed their work to upright and remove an overturned Semi that blocked the eastbound lanes of I-24 for around 7 hours near the mile marker 11 in McCracken County.
KYTC says the site is clear and the roadway reopened to normal traffic flow around 3:45 a.m.
A crew will be back at the site in a few days to repair the median cable barrier that was hit by the truck.
PADUCAH — Crews have responded to a wreck near exit 11 of Interstate 24 in McCracken County.
An emergency dispatcher told Local 6 the interstate was shut down westbound and eastbound because of an overturned semitrailer. Crews were working to ease traffic at that location into the shoulder of the eastbound lanes, so those drivers could exit the interstate at exit 11.
As of around 9:15 p.m. Monday, the westbound lanes have reopened, but the eastbound lanes remain closed while crews work to recover the crashed semitrailer.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the semitrailer was driving westbound when it went into the median, struck the guide wire barrier on the opposite side of the median an overturned, coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
Deputies say the man driving the semi, James Lee of Arizona, was removed by the vehicle by responders with Mercy Regional EMS and the Reidland Farley Fire Department. He was taken to a local hospital.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.