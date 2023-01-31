LYON COUNTY, KY — The eastbound lanes of the Cumberland River Bridge on Interstate 24 near the Lyon County line with Livingston County are closed because of a multi-vehicle collision in the area of mile marker 34, Kentucky State Police Post 1 says.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the crash did involve injuries of some kind, but state police say no serious injuries have been reported.
KYTC says early reports indicate the crash involved two semitrailers and multiple passenger vehicles. The eastbound lanes are expected to remain blocked until about 1:30 a.m.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says traffic is being diverted off of I-24 at the KY 453 Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange to take KY 453 South to U.S. 62 East. Traffic will return to I-24 eastbound via the U.S. 62 Eddyville-Kuttawa exit 40 interchange.
KYTC says while traffic is currently light, drivers should be alert for the possibility of heavy detour traffic along that section of U.S. 62 through Lake City and Suiwanee.
State police and KYTC both warn drivers that icy weather means roads are slick and hazardous Tuesday night.