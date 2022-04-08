I-24 eastbound is closed following a collision on the Ohio River Bridge, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The eastbound lanes of the Ohio River Bridge takes drivers from Illinois to Kentucky.
According to the KYTC, the accident involved two SEMI trucks.
The bridge is expected to be closed for one to two hours, the sheriff's office added.
Multiple agencies are responding to the scene and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a breaking news story, updates will follow.