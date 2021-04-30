MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The eastbound entry ramp to Interstate 24 at U.S. 62 Calvert City exit 27 is back open to traffic Friday afternoon after it was blocked by an overturned semitrailer late Friday morning.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a diesel spill at this site meant an extended cleanup period at the crash site. By about 2:30 p.m., the transportation cabinet said a wrecker crew was preparing to remove the semi from the roadway.
About an hour later, the cabinet said the crash site was cleared, and the exit ramp was able to reopen to normal traffic flow.
During the closure, drivers on U.S. 62 looking to get on the eastbound lanes of I-24 were directed to detour on U.S. 62 East to KY 453 North to reach I-24 eastbound at the Grand Rivers exit 31 interchange.