UPDATE: KYTC is reporting the eastbound lanes of I-24 are back open at the 24 mile marker at the site of a SEMI crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County 911 Dispatch is now reporting Interstate 24 is open to one lane around the 24 mile marker because of a SEMI truck crash.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are still cleaning the site and it's expected to be closed for another two hours, or until around 11:15 a.m.
Traffic is being detoured at the U.S. 68 Reidland-Paducah Exit 16 Interchange to follow U.S. 68 West to U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 eastbound at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.