...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...
Ohio River at Paducah.
For the Ohio River...including areas from Paducah to Cairo, minor to
moderate flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
&&
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a
* Flood Warning for
the Ohio River at Paducah.
* From Wednesday evening to Wednesday, April 07.
* At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 35.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 39.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Wednesday evening to a crest of 41.0 feet Sunday morning. It will
then fall below flood stage Tuesday, April 06.
* Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.
&&