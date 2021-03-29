PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Department is reported the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the 9 mile marker in McCracken County due to a two-vehicle crash.

KYTC says the road is expected to be blocked for around two hours. 

Drivers can detour at Exit 4 or Exit 7 and follow U.S. 60 or U.S. 62 through Paducah to return to I-24 eastbound at Exit 11 or Exit 16. 