MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County 911 Dispatch is reporting both eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked around the 24 mile marker by a SEMI truck crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for about three hours. 

Traffic is being detoured at the U.S. 68 Reidland-Paducah Exit 16 Interchange to follow U.S. 68 West to U.S. 62 East to return to I-24 eastbound at the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange. 