MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked because of a wreck near the 13 mile marker in McCracken County.
The crash involved a semitrailer and a pickup truck. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the semitrailer overturned.
Emergency dispatchers say traffic is being diverted off of the interstate at exit 11.
KYTC says eastbound drivers should consider taking exit 4 or 7 and taking an alternate route through Paducah to exit 16, to avoid the traffic backup that has formed at exit 11.
The transportation cabinet estimates that the roadway will remain blocked until 8 p.m.