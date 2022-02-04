LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY – Livingston County Emergency Management reports a two-vehicle crash is blocking one lane of eastbound traffic on I-24 at the 32 mile marker.
According to the KYTC, the crash involves a motor home and another vehicle. One person was trapped as a result of the collision, however no injuries have been reported.
Additionally, the KYTC is reporting a minor crash around the 33 mile marker of the same roadway.
At this time, no closure is anticipated. The road is expected to completely reopen at 11 a.m.