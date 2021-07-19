UPDATE: I-24 is fully reopened.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– According to Marshall County 911, eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 is restricted to one lane due to a truck fire on Sunday.
The fire occurred between mile marker 19 and 20 in Marshall County, and according to the KYTC traffic is restricted to one-lane in that stretch.
The lane closure is expected to last until 8:30 a.m.
Drivers using I-24 eastbound should consider a detour via the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange to U.S. 62 Eastbound to return to I-24 at Calvert City Exit 27.