LYON COUNTY, KY — Interstate 24 eastbound is restricted to one lane at the 48.5 mile marker in Lyon County as crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash in the median.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash happened about 3 miles east of the Kentucky 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.
Traffic is being moved to the right-hand lane while authorities conduct a crash site investigation, KYTC District 1 says.
Drivers are advised to use caution, because police and emergency crews are working along the roadway.
As of about 7:25 p.m., the cabinet expects the lane restriction to remain in place for about three hours.