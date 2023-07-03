PADUCAH — Both the westbound entry and exit ramps at the Interstate 24 Exit 3 interchange will be closed for about two weeks, beginning on July 10.
According to a Monday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the ramps will close promptly at 6 a.m. to allow old pavement to be removed and replaced with 10 inches of concrete pavement.
Drivers should detour via I-24 Exit 4 to U.S. 60, then connect with Cairo Road via Olivet Church Road. The cabinet says drivers should be on the lookout for message boards announcing the closures beginning on July 10.
The KYTC says traffic flow on Cairo Road will be near-normal and both eastbound ramps will remain open for the time being, with crews planning to start work on them after the westbound ramps are finished.
According to the release, traffic control in the work zone is "set up to assure the safety of workers, the safety of the driving public, and maintain access to businesses around the I-24 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange."
The cabinet says their target completion date for all work is July 31, 2023.