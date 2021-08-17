PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the eastbound I-24 entry ramp at exit 4 in Paducah is expected to reopen Friday.
Eastbound traffic on I-24 has been restricted to one lane, and the eastbound entry ramp has been closed since May 17 so crews can extend the acceleration lane. KYTC says the highway safety project required widening the eastbound I-24 Perkins Creek Bridge.
Eastbound I-24 traffic has been temporarily moved to the left-hand or passing lane near the exit 4 interchange in the work zone, and a centerline barrier wall is in place. The closure of the eastbound entry ramp from U.S. 60/Hinkleville Road to I-24 eastbound was put in place for the safety of workers and and drivers in the work zone on the interstate.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the contractor on the $990,028 project.
KYTC says the contractor expects to be able to remove the work zone and reopen the entry ramp sometime Friday. The cabinet says it will release and updated advisory when a more specific reopening time is established.