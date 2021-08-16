TRIGG COUNTY, KY — All lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the at 62 mile marker in the work zone in Trigg County because of a semitrailer crash and fire, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Meanwhile, two secondary crashes has been reported on another road nearby because of semitrailers trying to use back roads to get around the crash site, instead of using the marked detour.
I-24 crash
Multiple fire departments and other agencies have responded to the scene of a semitrailer crash at the 62 mile marker of I-24, KYTC says.
The work zone is from the 55 mile marker to the 65 mile marker with two-way traffic running on the eastbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall. The cabinet says early reports are that the truck landed on top of the centerline barrier wall, then caught fire.
KYTC initially said the roadway was expected to remain blocked until about 9:30 p.m. Monday, but the cabinet now says the road is expected to remain closed until 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
A permanently marked detour is available for drivers to get around the work zone. It's along U.S. 68 and KY 139 between exit 65 and exit 56.
The cabinet says drivers traveling between Paducah and Nashville should consider detouring via Interstate 69 South at exit 25 to follow U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at exit 65. KYTC says this detour will avoid traffic congestion along the main detour route. The cabinet says I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway also provide a detour opportunity between exit 82 and exit 43.
KYTC personnel from neighboring counties will be helping the Trigg County crew and area police agencies control traffic along the detour route, the cabinet says.
Secondary crash
Two semitrailers have overturned on Kentucky 272/Blackhawk Road. KYTC says the commercial vehicles took back roads to try to avoid the scene of a crash and fire on I-24 in Trigg County has overturned on Kentucky 272/Blackhawk Road on the Caldwell County side of the Caldwell County, Trigg County line.
KYTC says both lanes of Blackhawk Road are blocked in two locations.
The cabinet says Blackhawk Road is expected to remain blocked until about 11:30 p.m. Monday.