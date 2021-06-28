MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A work zone lane restriction is planned along Interstate 24 westbound near the 11 mile marker in McCracken County on Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The work zone — which is just west of the KY 1954/Husbands Road Paducah exit 11 interchange — will allow erosion repair work along the shoulder between the Island Creek Bridge and the P&L Railroad/Pool Road Overpass.
KYTC says the work zone restriction is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and remain in place until about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
All westbound traffic will move to the left hand or passing lane.
Drivers are asked to use caution where workers, equipment and flaggers are along the roadway.