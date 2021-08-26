UPDATE 8/26 AT 5 A.M.: The KYTC says all lanes are open on I-24 near the site of Wednesday's deadly crash in Marshall County.
CALVERT CITY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one lane is open in each direction of Interstate 24 near the 28 mile marker in Marshall County at the site of a multi-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a semitrailer driver Wednesday afternoon.
According to Kentucky State Police, multiple vehicles were involved in the crash — which happened shortly before 11 a.m. — including a tanker truck that caught fire, another semitrailer and two passenger vehicles. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner said the driver of the tanker truck was killed in the crash. Curtner said 63-year-old Gary Johnson of St. Francisville, Louisiana, was pronounced deceased at 12:15 p.m. He says Johnson's family has been notified.
KSP says Johnson was driving westbound in the right-hand lane when his semitrailer crashed into an abandoned vehicle on the side of the roadway.
The tanker truck swerved to the left, causing a different semitrailer to leave the road, go into the median, then cross the eastbound lanes of traffic and crash into the tree line along the south side of the roadway, KSP says.
Johnson's truck also went into the median and partially into the eastbound lanes of the interstate, where it overturned and caught fire. Then, a 2011 Ford Fiesta driving east on the interstate crashed into the trucks. KSP says no other injuries were reported by the other people involved in the crash.
All lanes of the interstate were blocked for several hours, causing gridlocked traffic on I-24 and in the surrounding area, especially along U.S. 62, which would normally be the immediate detour for that location.
As of 7:36 p.m., KYTC said state police had finished their crash reconstruction investigation, and much of the debris had been removed from the roadway. However, the tanker truck that caught fire in the crash still needed to be offloaded. Shortly before 10 p.m., KYTC announced that the crew had arrived to begin that work. The process is expected to take a couple of hours at least. Once the offloading is complete, a recovery crew may need to close the road for half an hour to 45 minutes to remove the damaged tanker from the median.
That work and environmental cleanup efforts are expected to continue in the median into the night, KYTC says.
As of 10 p.m., one lane is open on each side of the interstate, with drivers using the right hand lane. The road is expected to remain at least partially blocked until 2 a.m.
Note: This story was originally published at 11:36 a.m. and has since been updated.