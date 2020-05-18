MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — All lanes of Interstate 24 are back open at the 28 mile marker near Calvert City in Marshall County. The roadway was blocked for several hours Monday afternoon due to a crash.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said the multi-car crash may include fatalities.
The crash blocked both westbound lanes of the interstate, and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd said the crash went over the median, causing eastbound traffic to be restricted to one lane for a time.
Crews were able to clear the crash site as of around 4:20 p.m. Monday, and all lanes are back open to traffic.