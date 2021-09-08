UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened to traffic at the 51 mile marker in Lyon County as of about midnight, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The highway was blocked for more than two hours Wednesday night while Kentucky State Police troopers investigated an incident in the area. Details regarding the nature of that incident have not yet been released to the public.
LYON COUNTY, KY — All lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the 51 mile marker in Lyon County because of an incident actively under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the roadway is blocked near the county line with Caldwell County.
KYTC is assisting Kentucky State Police by blocking the roadway to keep traffic out of the area while troopers respond to the incident, the nature of which has not yet been made public.
It is not yet known how long the roadway will remain blocked.
KYTC crews are diverting eastbound traffic at the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 interchange to take KY 93 South to the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 interchange.
Because of the westbound ramp closure at exit 56, Westbound I-24 traffic is being diverted at the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 interchange to follow U.S. 68 West to KY 139 North to KY 93 North to return to I-24 at exit 45.
Because of congestion along the detour, KYTC says westbound I-24 drivers should consider continuing west on U.S. 68 to Draffenville, then take I-69 North to return to I-24 at the exit 25 interchange near Calvert City.