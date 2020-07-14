TRIGG COUNTY, KY — Traffic was blocked for several hours Tuesday in both directions on Interstate 24 at the 62 mile marker in Trigg County, Kentucky, because of a box truck fire.
A box truck struck the barrier wall in the centerline of the interstate, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. A fuel tank was ripped open before the truck struck a crash barrier at one of the emergency crossovers, where the vehicle caught fire.
KYTC spokesman Keith Todd said the roadway is expected to remain blocked for an extended period because of a "substantial debris field in the roadway," and damage to the crash barrier.
Todd initially said the roadway was expected to remain blocked until about midnight. However, in an update shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, he said the roadway was cleared about three hours earlier than expected.
All lanes of I-24 are open again.
However, Todd said emergency workers and KYTC crews are now clearing secondary crashes that happened along the detour route.
Drivers were advised to detour between I-24 Cadiz Exit 65 and Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 via U.S. 68 and KY 139 through Cadiz, or to self-detouring between Cadiz Exit 65 and I-24/I-69 Exit 25 via I-69 and U.S. 68.
Todd said KYTC is aware of at least four crashes along KY 139 between I-24 Exit 56 and Cadiz, where Todd says "trucks are in the ditch or disabled due to a jackknife or a crash." Todd says clearing those crash sites may take two ours or longer.