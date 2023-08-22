TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The eastbound lane on I-24 in Trigg County has been reduced to one lane following a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the lane restriction is near the 65.5 mile marker, and is expected to be up for about 2 hours.
All traffic is moving to the left hand, passing lane at the site of the incident. Drivers should be prepared for traffic on I-25 as they approach the 65 mile marker.
Use caution in the area as emergency responders are working along the roadway.