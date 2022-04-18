MASSAC COUNTY, IL — A pavement patching and resurfacing project is set to begin next week on a section of Interstate 24 in Massac County, the Illinois Department of Transportation says.
The pavement patching and hot mix asphalt resurfacing project is set to begin on Monday, April 25, if the weather allows.
Crews will be working from the structures over Country Club Road at mile post 35 to the Ohio River Bridge at mile post 39. IDOT says that includes the I-24/U.S. 45 Metropolis interchange. The work will be completed from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., April 25-29. The state transportation agency says no work will be allowed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but lane closures will remain in place during the day.
IDOT says crews will continue performing bridge work on structures from the Johnson County line at mile post 24 to the structures over Country Club Road. Once all the bridge work is completed in that area, IDOT says daytime pavement patching and resurfacing will begin.
The project is expected to be finished by Nov. 15.
While it's going in, a 14-foot, 3-inch width restriction and reduced speed limit will be in place. IDOT says drivers should be cautious and alert where workers and equipment are present in this area, as well as in all work zones.
Drivers are advised to plan ahead and seek alternate routes to avoid travel delays. IDOT says emergency vehicles will be allowed through the work zone as quickly as possible.