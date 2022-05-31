LYON COUNTY, KY — Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving up to six motorcycles on Interstate 24 westbound near the 51 mile marker in Lyon County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says early reports are that a truck hauling manure spilled part of its load on the interstate, creating a slick spot. A group of motorcyclists hit the slick spot and wiped out, KYTC District 1 says.
Both westbound lanes were blocked, but KYTC says responders have worked to get one lane open. The spill is along about half a mile of the right-hand lane, so all traffic is being moved to the left-hand lane.
The Environmental Protection Agency is responding to direct efforts cleaning up the spilled manure.
KYTC says a detour is being set up via the Kentucky 139 Princeton-Cadiz exit 56 interchange to KY 93 north to return to I-24 via the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange.
The agency says the road is expected to remain at least partially blocked until about 5 p.m.