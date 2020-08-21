PADUCAH — A wreck involving a semitrailer and multiple cars is blocking Interstate 24 westbound near exit 7 in McCracken County, an emergency dispatcher tells Local 6. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
The Paducah Fire Department is on the scene. In a post shared to its official Facebook page, the department says drivers should use caution on I-24 west because of multiple wrecks between exits 4 and 7.
The dispatcher tells Local 6 the roadway will be blocked for one to two hours.
A photo shared by the fire department shows EMS responders are also on the scene.