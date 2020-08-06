PADUCAH — Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a semitrailer rollover wreck along Interstate 24 west in McCracken County Thursday afternoon.
Paducah police say the semitrailer tipped over at the 8 mile marker on I-24 west.
As of about 3:40 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says one westbound lane of I-24 is now open to traffic, and responders on site believe one lane will be able to stay open during vehicle recovery efforts.
The roadway is expected to remain partially blocked for about two hours, KYTC says.
The transportation cabinet advises drivers to detour via exit 11 and follow the I-24 downtown loop through Paducah to avoid traffic backup.