UPDATE - All lanes of Interstate 24 are back open
PADUCAH — Emergency dispatchers warn drivers to avoid Interstate 24 west at the 4 mile marker because of a "major injury collision."
Responders initially down all eastbound and westbound lanes at the scene of the crash. As of 7:35 p.m., dispatchers say the eastbound lanes have reopened.
Shortly before 8 p.m., the Paducah Police Department sent a news release saying its Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash, which involved a semitrailer and two other vehicles. Police have closed the westbound lanes between exit 3 and exit 7.
Drivers are advised to self-detour at exit 11. Police expect the westbound lanes to remain closed until at least 9 p.m.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.