PADUCAH, KY- Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports Interstate 24 westbound is blocked by a crash at the 24.5 mile marker in Marshall County.
This is along I-24 just west of the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City.
Early reports indicate the crash involves a SEMI truck and a school bus. The only reported injury is the school bus driver.
Emergency responders are on the way.
Estimated duration is 2 hours
Detour is via I-24 Exit 27 to U.S. 62 westbound to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.
Updates as new information becomes available.