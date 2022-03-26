i-24
Jack Kane

PADUCAH, KY- Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports Interstate 24 westbound is blocked by a crash at the 24.5 mile marker in Marshall County.

This is along I-24 just west of the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City.

Early reports indicate the crash involves a SEMI truck and a school bus.  The only reported injury is the school bus driver.

Emergency responders are on the way.

Estimated duration is 2 hours

Detour is via I-24 Exit 27 to U.S. 62 westbound to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Reidland Exit 16 Interchange.

Updates as new information becomes available.