LYON COUNTY, KY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are blocked at the 52 mile marker in Lyon County, Kentucky, after a semitrailer caught fire in the roadway.
The vehicle caught fire near the western end of an extended roadwork zone that runs from the 52 to 65 mile markers. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the semitrailer was engulfed in flames late Saturday morning.
The trailer was loaded with packaging material, which the cabinet says created a lot of heat as it burned. As of about 1:30 p.m., the cabinet says firefighters were still working to cool the wreckage of the semitrailer down so it can be removed from the roadway.
At first, all eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked because of the blaze, but as of about 1:30 p.m., the eastbound lane has reopened with traffic moving at a reduced speed.
The westbound lane is expected to be blocked until about 8 p.m., because of the time required to cool the wreckage down, KYTC says.
Westbound drivers traveling between Nashville and Paducah can self-detour at exit 83 via the Pennyrile Parkway north to I-69 south to return to I-24 at exit 43 near Eddyville. KYTC says detouring along that route will help reduce traffic backup along the established detour closer to the crash site.
For those closer to the scene of the fire, the established detour is to take the KY 293 Eddyville-Princeton exit 45 interchange to KY 93 south, then head south on KY 139 through downtown Cadiz to return to I-24 at the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange.