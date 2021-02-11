...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS PERSIST...
Roads remain very slick and hazardous across the region this
morning. Law enforcement and Emergency Management officials
continue to warn of the dangerous travel conditions and encourage
you to stay off the roads. We've had too many accidents to count
over the last 24 hours, and conditions are really not any better
this morning.
If you must head out, allow plenty of time to reach your
destination. And, please slow down. Do not assume if you have
a four wheel drive, or truck, you are any better off. They are no
match for a glaze of ice.