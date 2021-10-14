TRIGG COUNTY, KY– A crash involving a cattle truck has blocked Interstate 24 westbound near the 61 mile marker in Trigg County.
The incident included two vehicles and resulted in cattle being loose along the westbound lanes of the I-24 workzone that runs from the 65 to 55 mile marker.
The estimated duration of this closure is 4 to 5 hours as of 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning.
Westbound I-24 traffic is being routed off at US 68 Cadiz Exit 65 to US 68 West to follow the marked detour along KY 139 North to return to I-24 at the Exit 56 Interchange.
There is no impact to eastbound traffic at this time.