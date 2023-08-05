TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 has restricted Interstate 24 in Trigg County to one lane at U.S. 68 Cadiz exit 65 interchange until further notice because of a large pothole at the end of the U.S. 68 Overpass.
Traffic will be moved to the left-hand or passing lane between the westbound exit 65 exit ramp, and the westbound U.S. 68 entry ramp.
This westbound I-24 lane restriction will remain in place until further notice.
The Trigg County Highway Maintenance Crew has been battling this large pothole for several weeks.
Due to the heavy rain recently, it has loosened patching material and allowed the pothole to enlarge.
Efforts to patch the pothole with concrete will have to wait for dry weather.
However, with additional rain in the forecast for several days, it could be a week or more before a repair effort can be mounted.
KYTC District 1 will do its best to provide timely updates via the KYTC District 1 Facebook page.