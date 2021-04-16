TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 are back open to traffic near the 63 mile marker in Trigg County, Kentucky, after a rollover wreck blocked both lanes this afternoon.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a vehicle was driving eastbound when it rolled over the median cable barrier, landing in the westbound lanes.
About a half hour after it sent an initial alert about the crash, the transportation cabinet sent an update saying the crash site has been cleared. All lanes of the interstate are now open at this location.