MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Interstate 24 westbound is being restricted to one lane as crews respond to a semitrailer crash near exit 16.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies are on the scene, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
A Local 6 photojournalist at the scene tells us the semitrailer appears to have rolled over on its side. As of about 10:50 p.m., the vehicle is in the median and one lane of I-24 westbound. However, the semi is facing eastbound.
In addition to the sheriff's office, responders from Mercy Regional EMS, the Reidland-Farley Fire District and the McCracken County Emergency Management Office are at the scene.
Our photographer also observed wreckers on scene, working to upright the semi.